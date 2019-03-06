Countdown begins to this year's Halifax Charity Gala which promises to be better than ever

Volunteers have been working since last June to put together the most varied Halifax Charity Gala the town has ever seen.

Last year, the annual event helped to raise over £30,000 for local good causes, and this year are on track to do even better.

A new feature at this year’s event will be The Bazaar @ Halifax Gala, a corner of independent market stalls trading locally-produced crafts, food and beverages to take home.

Read: How Calderdale towns and villages got their names and what they mean

The concessions team has already reviewed several stallholders for this area but are still on the lookout for small businesses who are keen to support their member charities.

“I’m extremely excited to see the new Bazaar taking shape,” said Sharon Tyler, Committee Member. “The Gala has always supported local voluntary organisations, charities and good causes.

“This year, we’re taking it one step further by providing a platform to support local businesses to sell their local produce, which is beneficial to our local economy.

“A good local economy can only be of benefit to the people who live in, work in and visit Calderdale.”

In addition to hosting around 40 stalls from charitable organisations, there is some exciting entertainment planned for the main arena.

The Grand Procession will start from Eureka at 11.30am and will make its way through the town centre before heading up to Manor Heath in time for the opening ceremony at 1pm.

Read: Relive the BBC Antiques Roadshow episode at the Piece Hall with these 30 amazing pictures

“After last year’s successful Gala Day, our volunteers have been spurred on to put together an even better event for Saturday 8 June 2019,” said Lee Gething, Joint Chairperson.

“A lot of hard work goes in to producing Halifax Charity Gala behind the scenes every year, and with less than 100 days to go, we’re very busy pulling everything together so that thousands of Calderdale families can have a great day out whilst raising money and awareness for our member organisations.”

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, June 8 at Manor Heath Park, Halifax.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.halifaxgala.org.uk or visit local shops closer to Gala Day.