Covéa Insurance receives top award for its Commercial and HNW Claims Teams

Covéa Insurance is delighted to announce it has been awarded with Institute of Customer Service ServiceMark Accreditation with Distinction for its Commercial and High Net Worth Claims teams.

This means that Covéa Insurance now has the highest level of accreditation across all their operational Personal Lines and Commercial Lines areas.

The Institute assessment process required both customers and employees to take part in surveys, detailed analysis of written documentation and observations of the working practices to help understand the company’s customer ethos and culture. The results found that Covéa excelled in areas such as commitment, consistency, and professionalism.

ServiceMark Accreditation with Distinction is the highest possible recognition available from The Institute, and one which evidences Covéa Insurance’s commitment to their customers, whilst also inspiring their teams to constantly provide the best possible service.

The accreditation is valid for three years, subject to a further two mid-term ServCheck and Business Benchmarking surveys.

Julija Suzejeva, Institute of Customer Service Assessor, said: “It was clearly evident throughout my time with Covéa that their customers, including brokers and suppliers, are at the heart of their business.

"Employees spoke highly of their customers and leaders, and were clearly happy to come to work and proud to be part of Covéa Insurance.

"I was also impressed with how well Covéa managed to recruit, train, retain and empower the right talent, achieving a real sense of ownership amongst employees and with it a very ‘adult’ way of working. It was also clear that whilst everyone takes their work very seriously, employees are able to be themselves and have a great deal of fun at work too.”

Stephen Walker, Director of Claims Customer Operations said: “Benchmarking our service means that we can understand both our strengths and what we need to focus on to ensure customers are always at the heart of what we do and that our service continues to evolve and improve.

"We’re delighted to have been awarded this level of accreditation for our Commercial Lines and HNW Claims teams by The Institute, an achievement which is a true testament to the exceptional effort and ongoing commitment shown by our people.”

