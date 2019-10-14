'Amazing triumph' for Halifax as Kaiser Chiefs announce gig inside the Piece Hall

Multi-Platinum selling band Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Halifax in 2020 and excitement is already building.

The Leeds band will be playing their first ever show in Halifax at The Piece Hall, and crowds should expect to hear sing along classics such as ‘I Predict a Riot’ and ‘Ruby’.

The venue hosted a hugely successful series of live music events in Summer 2019 including sold out shows with Mercury Prize Winners Elbow and Halifax Hometown Heroes Embrace, and Kaiser Chiefs is the first in a series of summer events for 2020.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO at The Piece Hall Trust said: "Kaiser Chiefs are one of Yorkshire's finest bands and a name that came up time and time again when gig-goers were asked who they'd like to see play The Piece Hall, so we are delighted to be welcoming them to Halifax following the success of June's big gig weekend.

"The calibre of music events here so far has been wonderful; thanks to our hardworking events team and brilliant partners Futuresound, we are quickly gaining a national reputation as one of the best gig venues in the North and attracting some of the best international names in music.

"And of course, the best thing is that local people in Calderdale now have the opportunity to experience some of their favourite artists right on their doorstep."

Famed for their incredible live show, Kaiser Chiefs played to over 17,000 fans at Elland Road stadium in June 2019 as part of the Leeds United Centenary Celebrations, before releasing 7th album ‘Duck’ through Polydor Records.

Councillor Tim Swift, Leader of Calderdale Council, said: “This is another amazing triumph for Calderdale. The Piece Hall’s exciting events calendar is one of the reasons why the building’s transformation has been a major catalyst for regeneration.

"Seeing such a high-profile band in the stunning surroundings of The Piece Hall will be an unmissable experience and a major boost for Halifax and the economy.

“Our Vision2024 for Calderdale is to be a distinctive place to live and visit. The Piece Hall is one of the things that makes the area stand out on the national and international map. It has inspired a thriving new arts and music scene, which is thrilling local people and visitors from around the world.”