Brick hurled at Calderdale house by blow torch raiders and smash window

A brick was hurled at the owners of house as vandals tried to break into a Calderdale house using a blow torch.

In the early hours of August two suspects using a blow torch or similar, forced the lock on the rear doors of a home on Carr Green Lane, Rastrick.

Suspects tried to get into a house by using a blow torch

The pair gained entry but they were disturbed by the occupants and fled into the garden.

READ MORE: Windows smashed as raiders attempt Halifax house break-ins

Whilst in the garden, one of the suspects shouted for the home owner's the car keys.

The demand was ignored and a brick was then thrown at a window causing the pane to smash.

The suspects then fled from the scene.

SEE MOREL Caught on camera - Police in Calderdale urgently want to speak to these people



Officers including West Yorkshire Police's Dog Unit were quickly on the scene and an extensive search was carried out but the suspects were not located. Enquiries are ongoing into this incident.



If anyone has any further information or CCTV that may assist us with our enquiries please contact 101 quoting the above reference number 402110. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

READ MOE: Jamie Brown teen murderer, masked robbers and knife wielding raiders among Calderdale criminals jailed in July

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.