Windows smashed as raiders attempt Halifax house break-ins

Raiders attempted to break into two houses in Halifax before escaping from the scene of their crimes.

At approximately 4am on July 31/07 the suspects attempted to gain entry to two houses on Cousin Lane by smashing a window.

Attempted break-in in Cousin Lane, Halifax (Google Street View)

No entry was gained at either of the addresses as police believe the suspects were possibly disturbed by people in the houses.

They were captured on CCTV at a neighbouring property running from the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, visit the main West Yorkshire Police website and leave a message via their contact page.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

