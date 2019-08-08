Windows smashed as raiders attempt Halifax house break-ins

Raiders attempted to break into two houses in Halifax before escaping from the scene of their crimes.
At approximately 4am on July 31/07 the suspects attempted to gain entry to two houses on Cousin Lane by smashing a window.
No entry was gained at either of the addresses as police believe the suspects were possibly disturbed by people in the houses.
They were captured on CCTV at a neighbouring property running from the scene.
Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, visit the main West Yorkshire Police website and leave a message via their contact page.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
