Brighouse charity shop break-ins: Police appeal for witnesses after thousands of pounds in cash stolen

Police are appealing for witnesses after thousands of pounds in cash was stolen from charity shops in Brighouse.

Team Three Response officers at Calderdale Police would like to speak with anyone who has information of footage which could assist investigations into break-ins at three businesses in the town centre between 10.14pm and 11.30pm on June 9.

The Overgate Hospice Furniture Shop on Park Street, Overgate Hospice Charity Shop on Bethel Street and Yorkshire Cat Rescue on Wellington Arcade were all targeted by two suspects.

Several thousands of pounds in cash was taken as a result of the break-ins at the businesses, all of which were damaged.

Two suspects described as wearing grey and black jackets and driving a black Kia Ceed were seen behaving suspiciously at the time of the offending and were challenged on Hall Street by members of the public.

PC Adam Darvill of Team Three Response, said: “These break-ins took place after a busy 1940’s weekend in the town and it is clearly distressing that charities who support others have been targeted by thieves.

"Their actions can only be described as callous in the extreme.

“We are investigating and appealing for help from the public to help us identify the suspects responsible.

"Anyone who has footage of the suspects or information about them, or any other information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact Team Three Response at Brighouse Police station on 101. Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”