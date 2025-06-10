Brighouse charity shops ask for support after break-ins caused "significant damage"

Charity shops in Brighouse are appealing for support following break-ins in the town centre.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of Overgate Hospice’s shops in the town centre were targeted by thieves in the early hours of Monday morning (June 9).

Overgate Hospice shared: “We came in this morning to the devastating news that both our Brighouse Little Stars shop and our Brighouse Furniture Shop were broken into overnight, causing significant damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charity shops in Brighouse are appealing for support following break-ins in the town centre.

“This is especially heartbreaking as our Brighouse shop teams had such a brilliant weekend, taking part in the 1940s celebrations and feeling so much love and support from the local community.

“Our shops are run mainly by volunteers who generously give up their time to support Overgate, and it’s incredibly upsetting for them to see their hard work treated in this way.

“Despite this setback, our amazing teams have pulled together and both shops are back open. If you're in Brighouse this week, please pop in and say hello – your support means the world.”

The Yorkshire Cat Rescue shop, which is located along Wellington Arcade, also reported they had been targeted by thieves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop shared: “At a time when we desperately need every single penny with a £43,000 deficit we are facing over the next two months…

"Thank you so much to the lovely people that burgled our Brighouse shop last night and stole the weekend’s takings from the 1940s event.

"After all the hard work our staff and volunteers put in this weekend and you thought you would just take it.

"What kind of people do this!”

Brighouse residents and the surrounding community has shown its support for charity shops on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person shared: “So sorry to read this… I hope they haven’t caused too much damage!”

Another said: “Appalling behaviour by some. I don’t understand how people can do this. So sorry to hear this.”

"Well done for pulling together and getting the shops back open - I have no words to describe the kind of people who think it’s ok to break into a charity shop,” a person said.

For more news, what’s on and sport visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk