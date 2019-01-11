Burglar who targeted Calderdale homes caged for more than four years

A burglar who targeted homes in Sowerby Bridge and Pye Nest has been jailed for four and a half years.

Stephen Paine, aged 42 of no fixed abode, was jailed for the offences which were committed overnight on December 11 last year.

He was jailed for four years six months at Bradford Crown Court for three offences of burglary.

Paine was charged by officers after being found on December 12 in a vehicle which had been stolen in one of the burglaries.

Property found in the vehicle then linked him to the two other offences.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson, of Calderdale CID, said: “I welcome yesterday’s sentence and Paine now has considerable time in prison to consider his actions.

“Having someone breaking into your home can be extremely traumatic so hopefully his victims can find some comfort in the sentence.”

