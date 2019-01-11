Kitchen knife wielding robber terrified Halifax pharmacy staff during raid

An armed robber who used a kitchen knife to terrify staff at a Halifax pharmacy into handing over prescription drugs and a small amount of cash has been jailed.

Anjum Zaffer, aged 41 of Akeds Road, Halifax was sentenced to a 40 months for robbery, with six months for possession of a bladed article at Leeds Crown Court.

READ MORE NEWS: Body of man found next to Dunelm store in Halifax

During the robbery at Heath Pharmacy, Free School Lane, Zaffer used a kitchen knife to terrify staff into handing over prescription drugs and a small amount of cash.

MORE CRIME NEWS: Van driver arrested in Sowerby Bridge after being three times over the drink limit

He also attempted to disguise himself with facial coverings, which were to be his downfall.

Shortly after the robbery, a scarf and gloves were located by a local resident in their dustbin.

Both contained a DNA profile leading to Zaffer.

MORE CRIME NEWS: Man caught in Halifax with bag containing £64,000 in dirty cash

The scarf also proved to have a distinctive pattern which was highlighted on CCTV footage.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson, said: “Zaffer carried out his shocking crime with no regard for the impact his actions would have on his victims and I hope the fact he is now safely behind bars will offer them, as well as the wider community, some comfort.

“I would also like to offer my thanks to the member of the public who assisted us in the case and it just goes to show that reporting suspicious instances can make a real difference.”

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.

READ MORE: Villagers launch backlash over plans to turn 240-year-old pub into apartments