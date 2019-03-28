Calderdale man to appear in court charged with murder

A Calderdale man is set to appear at crown court today charged with murder.

A 21-year-old from Sowerby Bridge will appear before a judge at Bradford Crown Court charged with the murder of 58-year-old Paul Bell.

The incident happened on September 30 2018 on Old Cawsey, Sowerby Bridge.

Mr Bell died on at a later date on November 23.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.

WATCH: Major route into Halifax blocked by overturned lorry - rush hour chaos on roads

MORE NEWS: Police warn of major disruption on Halifax roads as overturned lorry crashes into house