Calderdale taxi driver grabbed by the throat and violently attacked during terrifying robbery

A 21-year-old man who was involved in a terrifying robbery where he grabbed a taxi driver by the throat and dragged him out of his car has been jailed for more than four years.

Bradford Crown Court heard that Cameron Wilkinson attacked cabbie Tariq Mahmood just two months after he had been part of a gang of hooded burglars gang who had targeted a home in Ovenden Way, Halifax.

Cameron Wilkinson has been jailed for more than four years.

Judge Colin Burn described both offences as serious and said Mr Mahmood had been assaulted when he was simply doing his job.

MORE CRIME: Man desperate to be arrested pulled knife out on Calderdale police officer

“First he was asked to hand over his takings which he did,” Judge Burn told Wilkinson.

“That wasn’t enough. Having handed over his money you then demand his car keys.

“You then dragged him out of his taxi and threw him onto the ground. You then kicked him very hard to the stomach and the taxi was stolen.”

Prosecutor Georgina Coade told the court that Wilkinson and an accomplice had been picked up by Mr Mahmood in the Illingworth Road area on the night of November 24, 2018.

She said the passengers directed him down a dead end where Wilkinson grabbed the cabbie round the neck and both of them demanded his money.

MORE CRIME: Man wanted in connection with murder of West Yorkshire police officer arrested in Pakistan

The cabbie eventually handed over his keys following the assault by Wilkinson and the pair drove off in his Vauxhall Zafira which was recovered the next day.

Although Mr Mahmood had no visible injuries in a victim impact statement he described being “very shaken up” by the incident.

Wilkinson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the robbery charge about a year after the incident and he also admitted his part in the burglary offence from September 2018.

Miss Coade said the occupier of the flat was confronted by hooded men when he answered a knock at the door and the gang made off in the victim’s Audi car.

She said car was later crashed and Wilkinson’s DNA had been found on the driver’s airbag.

In addition to the burglary Wilkinson had also admitted a charge of aggravated vehicle taking in respect of the Audi.

Barrister Rebecca Young said Wilkinson had taken part victim awareness courses while remanded in custody and had expressed real remorse and regret.

She said the offences were committed either under the influence of alcohol or in order to obtain money to buy alcohol.

“He has had plenty of time while remanded in custody firstly to sober up and secondly go on various courses which have allowed him to think about where his life is going,” she said.

“He’s determined to turn his life around.”

Judge Burn sentenced Wilkinson to 22 months in jail for the flat burglary with an additional 32 months for the taxi driver robbery.

He will serve up to half of the 54-month prison term and was banned from driving for a total of 39 months.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here