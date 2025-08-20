Crime: 140 arrests in Halifax town centre as part of police initiative including for thefts and assaults

The Safer Streets Summer initiative has taken off in Halifax with over 140 arrests made in the first month.

The national campaign started in June, supported by the Home Office, which aims to make town centres safer by tackling anti-social behaviour, shop theft and other street related criminality.

In the month of July, seven multi-agency days of action took place, involving officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team, Calderdale Council community wardens, Halifax BID and the Woolshops Shopping Centre security.

Briefings took place in the Woolshops shopping centre, to engage with local business owners and members of the public who visit the town centre.

The multi-agency approach looks at areas identified as previously at risk of anti-social behaviour, with a view to taking positive action and prevent further offences.

The 140 arrests included 10 for shop theft, 21 for assault, 12 for drugs-related offences and six for robbery.

A man was also arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Another man, found drinking in the street, was identified as being in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order and was reported for summons at court.

Further arrests were made over the month for criminal damage, going equipped for theft and driving offences.

Out of the 140 arrests, 44 charges have been brought alongside 11 community resolutions and three condition cautions.

Support work continues with organisations including Happy Days, Recovery Steps and Basement Project, to ensure there is appropriate support for vulnerable individuals who have been identified through the days of action.

The Police Cadets have also joined local officers on patrols, carrying out test purchase operations in local vape shops and pubs.

Two vape shops allowed the sale of a vape to a 15-year-old and 16-year-old child. The offences have been recorded and will be dealt with.

Chief Inspector May Preston, of Calderdale District Police said: “Our work very much continues here in Halifax as part of Safer Streets this summer by reassuring local residents and deterring criminality by boosting our visible police presence in the town centre.

“Alongside our policing presence, the support work and prevention work carried out in collaboration with our partners is vital to reducing further crime and repeat offences which impacts heavily on the people and local businesses on a daily basis.

"We know the community work hard together, so that Halifax is a welcoming and safe place for everyone and we will continue to listen and address concerns.”

"The message is clear; we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our town centre, it has no place on our streets. We will take positive action to make Halifax a safe place.

“If anyone has information on anti-social behaviour or criminality in the town centre, you can speak with officers on patrol or contact us online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk.”