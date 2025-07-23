Do you recognise this car? Police appeal to trace Nissan Juke after Huddersfield shooting

Do you recognise this car?

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued CCTV of a car they want to trace as extensive enquiries continue into firearms discharges at a garage in Huddersfield.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team has said all necessary resources are being used to investigate yesterday’s shooting on Bulay Road which resulted in three men suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives have issued a CCTV images of a Nissan Juke they want to trace which was used by suspects.

Detectives have issued a CCTV images of a Nissan Juke they want to trace which was used by suspects.

The car was black, had red wing mirrors with visible damage to its bonnet and sides, and was travelling on false registration plates.

Police were called to S Auto’s garage on Bulay Road at 3.02pm on July 22 to a report three men had received injuries after a firearm was repeatedly discharged from the Nissan Juke as it drove by the garage.

A 30-year-old man received a foot injury, a 36-year-old was injured in a knee and a 20-year-old man, meanwhile, was injured in his arm and stomach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nissan Juke had turned left from Nelson Street onto Bulay Road just before the shooting, and then made off, turning right onto Springdale Road and then onto Manchester Road.

Specialist officers were swiftly deployed to the scene and located the men who were taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation , said: “This exceptionally dangerous act could quite easily have resulted in far worse consequences, and I want to reassure residents a full investigation is underway into this firearms discharge.

“We are working today to understand the motive behind this attack and are conducting extensive enquiries in and around the location it occurred in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every possible resource needed is being utilised in the area.

“I am also appealing for witnesses and footage, particularly of the Nissan Juke which we know was involved.

"We do know it was bearing false registration plates, so cannot say what registration it may be displaying now, but can confirm it was black, had red wing mirrors and damage to its bonnet and sides so is distinctive.

"Anyone who saw or has footage of the car in the area on or around Bulay Road or on Manchester Road is asked to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My team would also like to speak to anyone who has any other information which could assist our enquiries.”

T/DCI Divek Ubhi of Kirklees Police, said: “Firearms offending of any kind is treated exceptionally seriously in Kirklees as it is across the wider force area, and our officers are working jointly with HMET colleagues to support the investigation and also reassure residents in the area.

"Communities will continue to see a large police presence and extra uniformed patrols over the coming hours.

“We do want to reassure residents that firearms incidents such as these are rare in our communities, but when they do occur, no stone is left unturned to bring those responsible to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone in the local area who has concerns is welcome to speak to officers as they patrol, and we encourage anyone who can assist the enquiry to contact our HMET team."

Information can be given to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing Operation Pikemont.

It can also be given anonymously to independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.