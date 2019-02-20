Drug driver found with knife in car during Calderdale police road operation

A drug driver who had a knife in their car was arrested and had his vehicle seized during a police road operation.

West Yorkshire Police's Calderdale Special Constabulary and volunteers.carried out the day of action in the Lower Valley on Saturday.

Assisted by the Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team a drug driver who was also disqualified was found.

One of the special constabulary officers also found a lock knife in the car.

The driver had their car seized and was arrested.

The day of action also saw speed monitoring patrols conducted on Clifton Common, Highmoor Lane, Deep Lane and Bramley Lane.

