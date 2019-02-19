Man suffers slash wounds in Halifax and taken to hospital after suspected assault

A mad was taken to hospital with slash wounds following a suspected assault in Halifax.
Police were called at 5.40pm to a property on Union Street South, Halifax yesterday (Monday) to a report of an assault.
The street was closed for a number of hours as investigation work was carried out.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A 28-year-old man attended hospital with slash wounds. His injuries are non-life threatening.
"A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.
"Enquiries are ongoing by Calderdale CID."
