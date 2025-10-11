Police investigating a brutal assault on a Calderdale grandad and business-owner have arrested three teenage boys.

As reported by the Courier, Mussaddiq Hassan was in hospital yesterday with suspected internal bleeding after the attack in Elland town centre on Wednesday night.

The dad and grandad, who has co-owned Elland Spice on Southgate for the last 16 years, had to drag himself back to the takeaway after the assault, where his staff rang 999.

Mussaddiq Hassan was beaten by yobs in Elland

Today, police investigating the beating announced they have made the three arrests.

The teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of Section 39 assault and attempt GBH.

All three were in custody earlier today.

Anyone with information that might help with the investigation is being asked to contact Calderdale CID via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250578800.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.