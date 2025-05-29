Halifax assault: Police appeal for witnesses after a driver was assaulted on Thrum Hall Lane

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car driver was assaulted and his vehicle damaged in an incident in Halifax.

Calderdale District Police would like to speak to witnessed or has footage of the incident which took place close to the roundabout on Thrum Hall Lane in Halifax on Friday, May 16.

It took place around 8pm after the male victim, who was driving a black Citroen car, got into an altercation with a woman and two males who had been verbally abusive to him.

The suspects assaulted the victim, who had got out of his car, and then damaged the vehicle.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a female and two males on suspicion of assault.

All three have been released on bail, and as part of ongoing enquiries officers continue to want to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident prior to the arrival of police.

Anyone who can assist enquiries with information or footage is asked to contact the Calderdale District Investigation Team on 101 referencing crime number 13250275618.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.