Two more men have been convicted and sent to prison for raping young girls in Calderdale.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Courier reported earlier this week how 20 men had been jailed for raping and abusing young girls in the borough.

Legal restrictions and appeals against convictions have meant we were unable to share the outcomes of these other two men’s prosecutions until today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The convictions follow an investigation launched in 2016 following reports of repeated sexual abuse of a vulnerable young girl between 2002 and 2006, starting when she was just 13.

The two Halifax men have been jailed

Zaheer Iqbal, 45 and of Halifax, was found guilty of two counts of rape after a trial at Bradford Crown Court in January 2024 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Wajid Adalat, 47 and of Halifax, was found guilty of rape after a trial which started at Bradford Crown Court in January 2024 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Police have praised the bravery of the victims involved.