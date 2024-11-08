Halifax CSE convictions: Two more Halifax men jailed after child sex abuse in Calderdale
The Courier reported earlier this week how 20 men had been jailed for raping and abusing young girls in the borough.
Legal restrictions and appeals against convictions have meant we were unable to share the outcomes of these other two men’s prosecutions until today.
The convictions follow an investigation launched in 2016 following reports of repeated sexual abuse of a vulnerable young girl between 2002 and 2006, starting when she was just 13.
Zaheer Iqbal, 45 and of Halifax, was found guilty of two counts of rape after a trial at Bradford Crown Court in January 2024 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Wajid Adalat, 47 and of Halifax, was found guilty of rape after a trial which started at Bradford Crown Court in January 2024 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Police have praised the bravery of the victims involved.