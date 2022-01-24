Halifax MP condemns delays in forensic tests which have led to dozens of drug-driving cases having to be abandoned

Freedom of Information requests submitted to police forces across England and Wales by the Labour MP for Halifax, Holly Lynch, has revealed shown that prosecutions against a total of 62 drivers have faltered due to forensic departments failing to meet a six-month deadline.

In Yorkshire, a total of seven prosecutions have had to be abandoned during the past three years.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch

Ms Lynch raised concerns over a lack of under-funding after the Government took the decision to disband the national Forensic Science Service a decade ago.

She said: “To think that someone who gets behind the wheel while under the influence of illegal drugs is then not brought through the criminal justice system because of failures in the forensic science system is shocking.

“Forensic science has been privatised and that now means that the contracts are simply awarded to the cheapest bidder.

“I have spoken to traffic officers who have raised very real concerns that someone suspected of being under the influence of drugs is not then prosecuted.

“This needs intervention from the Government at a strategic level as there needs to be more funding available to prevent this happening again and again.

“The Government talks a good game when it comes to crime and being tough on the causes of crime, but it needs to address the problems which are being seen across the country.”

A total of 16 forces responded to the Freedom of Information requests from Ms Lynch’s office, which requested details of how many results of drug drive blood or urine samples were returned six months after of the arrest date.

West Yorkshire saw three cases having to be abandoned due to the six-month deadline not being met, as the drug-driving is deemed to be a summary offence.

Two prosecutions faltered in South Yorkshire, while a case each in North Yorkshire and the Humberside force area had to be abandoned.

Latest figures have shown that a driver or rider being impaired by legal or illegal drugs contributed to 1,546 reported road casualties in 2020 – 84 of these people were killed and 562 were seriously injured.

A road safety officer at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), Rebecca Needham, said: “RoSPA is concerned that this data suggests that the opportunity to prosecute some drug-drivers is being missed.

“There is a very clear public interest in preventing, detecting and prosecuting those who consume drugs and then drive, due to the danger this poses both for the driver, their passengers and other innocent road users.

“Enforcement of this offence continues to be vital. RoSPA believes that a reduction in roads policing has been detrimental to road safety, and that targeted enforcement is essential.

“The road safety implications of the reductions in funding for Police services around the country must be considered, with the Government seeking to ensure that sufficient resources are available for road policing.”

The Government has admitted that more needs to be done to tackle “incredibly difficult and frustrating” delays in police investigations.

The Home Office stressed that there had been an increase in convictions of dangerous drivers since the Road Traffic Act amendment came into force in 2015.

Courts data shows that convictions increased from fewer than 1,000 in 2014 to about 12,500 in 2019.

But a Home Office spokesperson said: “Delays to police investigations can be incredibly difficult and frustrating for victims and we recognise that more can and should be done to get them the justice they deserve.

“We have invested significantly in police forensics capabilities through the Forensics Capability Network, which will support police forces manage increasing demand for forensic services.”