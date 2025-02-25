Halifax police appeal for information after woman seriously injured following crash

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured following a collision in Halifax.

The incident occurred around 1.14am on Saturday, February 8 on Moor End Gardens, Pellon.

A black BMW 530d was travelling away from Halifax in the direction of Moor End Gardens when it collided with a Toyota Yaris that was parked up at the side of the road.

A 32-year-old woman, who was in the Yaris at the time of the collision, suffered serious injuries, which are described as life changing.

A passenger in the BMW also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

It is believed other occupants of the BMW, including the driver, left the scene on foot.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace those who had been in the BMW at the time of the collision and officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage from Moor End Gardens or Moor End Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250074668.

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.