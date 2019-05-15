Human trafficking raids carried out on Calderdale businesses by police

Premises in Calderdale suspected of employing victims of human trafficking have been searched during a huge joint operation

The operation took place on Wednesday May 8 and targeted a number of premises in Halifax and Elland.

Over 30 officers, from West Yorkshire Police, the Health and Safety Executive, Calderdale Council, HM Revenue and Customs, and the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, carried out searches of a number of premises and spoke to employees.

The premises targeted were car washes in Halifax and Elland.

As a result of the operation, the exploitation of workers and minimum wage violations were uncovered and reported to HMRC.

Detective Sergeant Nick Speed, who led the operation from Calderdale District, said: “West Yorkshire Police and officers within Calderdale District are committed to working closely with our partner agencies to tackle human trafficking and raising awareness of this type of crime.

“Last week’s operation highlights that by working together, we can tackle crimes of this nature and provide help and support to victims."

Several prohibition notices and improvement notices were also served on the premises.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director – Customer Services, Sarah Richardson, said: “Victims of human trafficking can be exploited over months and even years. Operations like this one show that we won’t tolerate this horrendous crime which can cause significant harm, both physically and mentally.

“Working together with our partners in the police we do all we can to prevent this crime and its devastating impacts, as well as protecting victims and their families.”

If you have reason to suspect trafficking or human exploitation, please report information and intelligence to the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700. In an emergency, call 999.

