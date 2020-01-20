Investigation launched into suspected arson attack in Calderdale

Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for witnesses following a suspected arson.

The incident occurred on Pinfold Lane in Rastrick between 7:25am and 7:45am on Thursday January 16 2020.

Police are investigating a suspected arson in Calderdale

A vehicle was found abandoned and on fire.

No one was reported to have been injured.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information is asked to contact PC 2901 Broadley via the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

