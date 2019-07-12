Jamie Brown's Halifax murder highlights 'devastation of using knives' as Huddersfield teenager is jailed for life

The detective at the centre of the Jamie Brown murder investigation says his tragic death has had a lasting effect, not just on his family and friends but also on the wider Calderdale community.

Michael Thompson, aged 17 from Milnsbridge, stabbed 17-year-old Jamie Brown, from Halifax, on East Park Road on 27 October after a disturbance broke out outside the party.

Thompson has been jailed for life for the murder at Leeds Crown Court today.

Detectives in the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team led the investigation.

Detective Inspector Andy Cass said: “The tragic death of Jamie has had a lasting effect, not just on his family and friends but also on the wider community.

“He should have celebrated his 18th birthday last month, but instead his family are trying to come to terms with his death. I would like to praise their bravery and composure throughout the criminal proceedings and I hope today’s sentencing can bring them some degree of comfort.

“Jamie’s killer went out that night with the intention of inflicting injury and worse, and did not hesitate to pull out a knife. He then tried to dispose of it by throwing it down a drain.

“This case highlights the devastation of using knives; carrying a knife is never the answer. The decision of those convicted to carry a knife resulted in two young men being stabbed, and one of those young men losing his life.

“The sentence imposed today on Jamie’s killer and the others involved shows how seriously the courts and police continue take offences of this nature.”

