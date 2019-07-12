Teen murderer jailed for life for stabbing Halifax's Jamie Brown to death at Halloween party

A 17-year-old has been jailed for life for the murder of teenager Jamie Brown who was stabbed to death in Halifax during at a Halloween party in Halifax.

Michael Thompson, aged 17 from Milnsbridge, stabbed 17-year-old Jamie Brown, from Halifax, on East Park Road on October 27 after a disturbance broke out outside the party.

A group, including Thompson, tried to get into the party when an argument started between them and Jamie and his friends, who were already inside.

Some of the group were in possession of knives and hammers.

It is believed individuals from the two groups had been involved in an altercation at a party the previous week.

During the disturbance on 27 October, Thompson stabbed Jamie in the lower abdomen. Despite the best efforts of paramedics to save him, Jamie sadly died a short time later.

The violence didn’t end there and continued into surrounding streets, shops and takeaways in Ovenden. In that disorder, a second 17-year-old was stabbed after pursuing Jamie’s killer.

Extensive CCTV, forensic and video enquiries led detectives to arrest five males, including Thompson and four others aged 15, 16, 17 and 17, in connection with Jamie’s murder.

Thompson was charged with Jamie’s murder on 17 November and found guilty on 3 June following a four-week trial at Leeds Crown Court.

He was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon, violent disorder and his involvement in the stabbing of the second male.

He was jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 17 years.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with section 18 wounding over the injuries inflicted to the second victim and violent disorder. He pleaded guilty on 1 May on the first day of the trial and was today jailed for three years.

A 17-year-old pleaded guilty half way through the trial to violent disorder for his part in the disorder. He was jailed for 12 months.

The further 15 and 17-year-old were found guilty by the jury on 3 June of violent disorder, and were today given a 12 month referral order.

