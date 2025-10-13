A prison inmate has been arrested by detectives trying to find the murderer of Calderdale schoolgirl Lindsay Rimer.

The 13-year-old from Hebden Bridge left her home in Cambridge Street to buy cornflakes on November 7, 1994 but never returned.

Today, West Yorkshire Police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of murder at a prison.

"We have today arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of 13-year-old Lindsay Rimer in Hebden Bridge in 1994,” a spokesperson for the force said.

"The man was arrested this morning by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at an undisclosed UK prison, where he is serving a sentence for other offences.

"He is being interviewed over the course of today and tomorrow and is expected to be bailed and returned to prison while enquiries continue.”

At the same time, officers are approaching "a number of specific potential witnesses” - mainly in the Hebden Bridge and the wider Halifax area – who have been identified by the investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, said: “We remain very firmly committed to doing everything we can to get justice for Lindsay, and to give her family the answers they still so desperately need after all these years.

“The arrest we have made today comes as a result of our continued focus on progressing the investigation.

"We are keeping Lindsay’s family updated and, while we appreciate the understandable public interest that today’s arrest will bring, we do not anticipate any immediate developments at this stage.

“Although it is now more than 30 years since Lindsay was murdered, we remain convinced there is someone out there who has vital information that could finally help to ease her family’s pain, and we urge them do the right thing and tell us what they know.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 101 quoting Operation Posemill, texting or leaving a voicemail to 07707 147314, or emailing [email protected].

Information can also be passed on via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020110K38-PO1

Information can also be passed on via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.