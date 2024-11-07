Detectives will be in Hebden Bridge tonight hoping to finally find the answer to a tragic mystery that has plagued the town for 30 years.

Today marks three decades since 13-year-old Lindsay Rimer – described as a bright and inquisitive girl – disappeared.

She left her home in Cambridge Street to buy cornflakes on November 7, 1994 but never returned.

Her body was found five months later in Rochdale Canal but, despite extensive police inquiries, her killer has never been found.

Lindsay's family at Calder Holmes Park to remember Lindsay Rimer ahead of the 30th anniversary of her murder. Pictured are Jess Kenny, Kate, Gordon, Geri and Juliet Rimer

The police chief leading the investigation into her death says, after 30 years, now is the time for anyone who might be able to help to finally come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Lindsay Rimer was a 13-year-old child who lived in Hebden Bridge with her mum, her dad, her brothers and sisters.

“She was a bright, inquisitive, independent girl and on November the 7, 1994 she did what any 13-year-old girl should be allowed to do.

“She went to the shop. She called via the Trades Club to see her mum, she called into the shop.

Lindsay Rimer was a bright and inquisitive girl

“And then someone brutally murdered her, and left body in the canal, hoping that no one in the family would ever know what had happened.

“There has been an immense police inquiry around it and we're still no closer to the truth about what happened.

“And so my appeal is threefold. Firstly, do you have suspicions about someone? Were you maybe a prison officer, a probation officer, a teacher who's always ‘wondered what about that person?’

"Now's the time. Thirty years later, now's the time.

Posters handed out at the gathering at Calder Holmes Park to remember Lindsay Rimer ahead of the 30th anniversary of her murder

“Secondly, were you in Hebden Bridge at the time? Have you always wondered about coming forward. Loyalties change over 30 years. Now's the time to talk to us.

“And thirdly, were you involved? Do you have this on your conscience? Maybe you weren't responsible for the murder, but you know exactly what happened. Now's the time to talk to us."

Anyone who can help should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.