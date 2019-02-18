Why police pulled this Ferrari driver over at Ainley Top roundabout

Police stopped this Ferrari supercar off the M62.

The high-powered vehicle was pulled over by officers at Ainley Top roundabout on Friday.

The Ferrair was was travelling on the westbound carriageway before coming off at junction 24.

The car caught their attention as its driver was not displaying front number plates and he was given advice by police.

