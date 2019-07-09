Motorcyclist suffers serious head injuries in Calderdale crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries after a crash with another vehicle in Calderdale.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in the incident in Todmorden on Saturday evening (July 6).

The crash happened at the junction of Burnley Road and Station Parade, Todmorden (Google Street View)

The crash happened at around 9.30pm at the junction of Burnley Road and Station Parade, Todmorden, and involved a silver Citroen Berlingo and a silver Yamaha motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. The driver of the Citroen was not injured.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of either vehicle immediately prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit using the online contact methods available at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us. Information can also be given by calling 101, quoting log 1945 of 06/0

