Walker injures leg as Calderdale mountain team rescues him from UK's highest beach

A walker had to be rescued from the UK's highest beach by the Calder Valley Search and Rescue team

On Sunday at 5.37pm CVSRT received a request from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) with the rescue of a man who had sustained a lower leg injury while out walking.

A total of 22 CVSRT members were deployed in team vehicles or direct to the incident near Gaddings Dam.

YAS paramedics assessed the man who was unable to bear weight on his injured leg. CVSRT members splinted the casualty’s lower leg and evacuated them one mile by stretcher to a team vehicle.

The casualty was then driven a further three miles along the Pennine Way as a seated passenger, to Halifax Road, where they transferred to a friend’s vehicle. The rescue took two hours and 50 mintues.

