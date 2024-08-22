New charity shop in Halifax appeals for support following a break in after its opening day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new charity shop that recently opened in Halifax is calling for much needed support following a break in after its opening day.

The new British Heart Foundation (BHF) store opened its doors to shoppers last week and was broken into on Saturday evening (August 17).

The team are now appealing for the public to urgently support the store to recover some of their repair costs, by donating and shopping for quality items.

The new 10,000 square foot unit opened in the Greenmount Retail Park last week

Richard Lay, BHF area manager, said: “We are working with the police to help their investigations following a devastating break in on Saturday evening.

"We’re saddened this has happened and are urgently appealing to the public to support us and help get the store back on its feet.

“We are always grateful for any quality donations and while you’re here, please do pop in and say hello and browse the stock we have.

"We’re happy to be trading once again and despite the break in, we had a brilliant opening day which was attended by Professor Kahlid Naseem at the University of Leeds.”

Professor Khalid Naseem is a local researcher at the University of Leeds, whose work investigates the role of blood platelets in cardiovascular diseases.

He helped open the store and said: “In the UK, more than half of us will get a heart or circulatory condition in our lifetime, which is why the BHF’s work is so important.

"It was an honour to open the store and have a chat with the staff and volunteers.

"There are some amazing finds which will fund lifesaving research like mine, so pop by and have a browse.”

The lease of the British Heart Foundation store on Pellon Lane ended in 2021 and the team have spent years searching for a new location.

Richard added: “We used to have some fab Halifax supporters who would pop in each day to look around and donate, so hopefully we will see some familiar faces as well as some new ones.”

The new store in the Greenmount Retail Park is open seven days a week.