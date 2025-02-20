Operation Orion: Police mark first six months of Orion Team tackling criminality in Halifax

Drugs have been seized, dangerous drivers dealt with, and more than 170 arrests made in the first six months of Operation Orion – Calderdale's high visibility, high impact response to crime and anti-social behaviour in Halifax town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its launch in July last year, officers have been carrying out targeted patrols and warrants to tackle violent crime, crime in the night-time economy and theft offences such as shoplifting, robbery and burglary.

In the first six months, officers on the Orion team have:

Police mark first six months of Orion Team tackling criminality in Halifax

Arrested 176 people for offences including possession with intent to supply drugs, robbery, shoplifting, public order, miscellaneous theft offences, sexual offences and driving offences. The arrests resulted in over 120 charges and 25 out-of-court disposals with investigations ongoing into the other matters

Recovered over £65,000 of property linked to criminal offences

Conducted 21 warrants relating to the misuse of drugs

Facilitated the closure and partial closure of 14 premises in Halifax centre linked to criminality and drug-supply under the ASB, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and successfully achieved extensions to these closures which has been shown to have led to significant decreases in crime, nuisance and serious violence

A recent example of the proactive work being carried out under Operation Orion is a day of action by roads policing officers and Calderdale Council’s taxi licensing team last month following concerns about potential drug related offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector May Preston of Calderdale District Police, who leads the Orion team, said: “Operation Orion is a coordinated and relentless approach to all levels and types of criminal behaviour.

“I hope the results from the first six months is seen as a clear demonstration of our commitment to making Halifax town centre a safer place and improving the trust and confidence of our communities.

“This is a long-term operation which I am confident will help create notable and lasting change. Much more work is planned across Halifax and Calderdale as we continue to work with our partners to keep delivering positive results, and you can continue to follow Orion’s progress via our social media pages.

“The support of the community is a key element to the operation’s success, and we urge local people to work with us by reporting any suspicious activity.”