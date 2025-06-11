Operation Orion: Three domestic abuse arrests, car seized and drugs found during 'another busy day' for Halifax police team
The team was launched last year aimed at providing a high-visibility, high-impact response to crime and anti-social behaviour in Halifax.
Yesterday, they say, was another busy one for the team, with arrests, car seizures and drugs discovered.
Amongst the details they shared were how officers investigated a suspicious vehicle found to be displaying false plates.
It was seized, due to not being insured, and a 55-year-old man was reported for several vehicle offences.
Officers also arrested two men – aged 21 and 20 – on suspicion of domestic abuse offences, and a 53-year-old man wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court after being charged with domestic-related offences.
The team also found three people in possession of controlled drugs following stop and searches.
"All have been referred in to local substance misuse services for support,” said the team.
The arrests are in addition to 15 others made so far this month on suspicion of offences including dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply drugs, domestic stalking and assault.
The team have also seized four other vehicles driven on Calderdale’s roads without valid insurance and recovered three stolen vehicles.
They have also charged a man who they say was causing issues in Halifax town centre for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.
Chief Inspector May Preston of Calderdale District Police, who leads the Orion team, has described is as a “coordinated and relentless approach to all levels and types of criminal behaviour”.