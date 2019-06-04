'Out of control' teenager jailed for series of violent attacks around Halifax

A 17-year-old youth who was attacked in front of customers at a busy McDonald’s restaurant in Halifax suffered bleeding on the brain and two seizures on his way to hospital, a court heard today (Tues).

The teenager, who was kept in hospital for eight days, suffered a fractured skull in the attack which was captured on CCTV at the McDonald’s premises in Old Market, Halifax.

Bradford Crown Court heard that the teenager had hoped to join the armed forces, but his application could now be in doubt as a result of the injuries he suffered in April last year.

The shocking incident was one of a series of violent attacks committed by “out of control” teenager Suleman Amin during a six-week period and today a judge sentenced the now 20-year-old to a total of six years in a young offenders institution.

Judge Colin Burn watched CCTV footage of the McDonald’s attack during which Amin knocked out his victim with one punch before hitting him again as he lay slumped unconscious over a table.

The court heard that Amin then punched another young man who tried to help the victim leaving him with a black eye and he also struggled with a female who also intervened.

About a fortnight before that attack Amin, of no fixed abode, was caught on camera again punching and stamping on another young man inside the Boots pharmacy on Keighley Road in Halifax.

Prosecutor Eddison Flint said after knocking his victim to the floor Amin then stamped on him five times, but amazingly the complainant did not suffer any injuries.

Despite being interviewed by police over those two incidents Amin went on to attack a woman as she was pushing her child in a pram in a Halifax street.

The court heard that Amin was seen by witnesses banging the woman’s head on a wall and kicking at her as she lay on the ground.

Later that same day Amin turned up at the woman’s home and attacked her partner with a cosh-type weapon even though the man was holding their baby daughter.

The child suffered a large area of bruising to her forehead in the incident and the man was hit repeatedly to his back, shoulders and head.

Amin pleaded guilty to a catalogue of offences including inflicting grievous bodily harm, attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent, assault and common assault.

Barrister Ken Green, for Amin, said his client was 19 at the time and his mental health was fragile.

He said Amin, who had been studying at Calderdale College, had feelings of grievance towards each of the victims whether that was justified or not.

Judge Burn accepted that Amin was in an emotionally vulnerable state at the time, but said he was completely unable or unwilling to prevent himself caving in to irrational anger.

“At the time you committed these offences you were a very violent young man,” the judge told Amin.

The judge said Amin’s offending demonstrated that he was “out of control” at the time.

