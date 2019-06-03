What the judge said as teen found guilty of murder after stabbing Jamie Brown to death in Halifax

A Leeds Crown Court judge has spoken after a jury found a 17-year-old guilty of murder after a stabbing in Halifax.

The teenager who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Jamie Brown in Halifax by stabbing him to death during a fight at a Halloween party.

READ MORE: Teen found guilty of murder after stabbing to death Jamie Brown at Halifax Halloween party

At the end of the trial, a jury made up of seven men and five women also found the teenager guilty of violent disorder and wounding with intent.

Giving their verdicts at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon, jurors found the two other youths - one aged 15 and the other aged 17 - guilty of violent disorder.

After the verdicts were read out in the courtroom, judge Geoffrey Marson QC thanked the jurors.

MORE CRIME: No verdict in trial of alleged neo-Nazis from Calderdale

He said: "I'm extremely grateful for all the care and attention you have given for what I have always said was a very difficult case."

The judge adjourned proceedings until July 12 when the youths will be sentenced.

The 17-year-old was remanded in custody and the two other youths were released on bail until the hearing.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard how Jamie Brown suffered a fatal stab wound to the stomach in the street outside a party in East Park Road, Halifax on October 27 last year.

It happened after "nightmarish" violence erupted when a group from Huddersfield travelled to the party but were refused entry.

A 16-year-old male had already pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and violent disorder in relation to the incident and, during the trial, another 17-year-old pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.