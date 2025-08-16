A Halifax man has ben charged with the murder of much-loved mum and daughter Paris Kendall.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Taylor, 40 and of Wellington Place in Halifax, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today.

He is accused of murdering 36-year-old Paris, from Halifax, in Illingworth on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor, who defines himself as white British, was remanded in police custody to appear before court.

Paris Kendall

Paris’s family have also issued a picture of her and the following tribute: “Paris was a much-loved mother, daughter and member of our family, and we have been left absolutely devastated by her loss.

“We want to thank all those who have paid such kind tributes to Paris, as they are a source of comfort at what is an awful time.

“We would now respectfully ask for privacy in the days ahead, as we continue to grieve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing its enquiries into Paris’s murder.

Tributes left for Paris Kendall

As reported by the Courier, scores of messages and floral tributes to Paris, described by loved ones as a “beautiful angel”, have been left on Keighley Road in Illingworth near to where she was found on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the messages left is one which says: “Rest in peace, my beautiful angel.

"I will miss you forever. You have truly broken my heart.

"You were such a strong, kind lady. I will never forget the crazy memories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another says: “If love could have saved you, you best believe you would still be here.

"You were taken too soon. You’re going to be forever loved and missed.

"I’ll treasure the beautiful memories forever.”

One says: “Rest in peace. I will always protect your babies. Gone too soon. You will be forever missed. Love you always, Paz.”