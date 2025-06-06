Police appeal for information after patrol car windows smashed during emergency incident

Police in Calderdale are appealing for information after a patrol car was damaged in Halifax on Wednesday night (June 4).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on Lee Mount Road, Ovenden, at around 10.20pm whilst officers were dealing with an emergency incident.

They returned to the car to find the windows had been smashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police cars.

Police Sergeant Gemma Nelson of Calderdale Police said: “This is a deliberate incident where significant damage has been caused to a police car while officers were called out to deal with an emergency.

“It has resulted in the car being taken out of service while it’s repaired, which clearly has a cost associated with it that could have been much better spent on fighting or preventing crime.

“I am appealing to anybody who saw what happened or has any information to please contact us.”

Anyone with any information can contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250314573.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.