Police in Mixenden: Armed police called, four arrests and Halifax streets sealed off after gunshots heard
As reported by the Courier earlier, each entrance to an estate off Stanningley Road in Mixenden has been sealed off this morning, with several police vehicles parked up in the area.
Police say they were called at 11.14pm yesterday by someone reporting gunshots in Stanningley Road.
There were also reports of cars driving away from the area at the same time and there was a suggestion that someone could have been hurt.
Armed police were deployed and officers say evidence of a gunshot was discovered.
No injuries were reported and no damage was found.
Four men – aged between 17 and 41 – have been arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence and affray.
There were also reports of the police helicopter being scrambled to help.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries into the incident are continuing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and a scene remains in place on the estate today.
"Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact them on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
"The crime reference is 13240707676.
"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”