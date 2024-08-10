Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating an incident of arson in Hebden Bridge are appealing for witnesses.

It occurred in Bridge Lanes at around 4am on Thursday, 25 July and resulted in a fire which caused slight damage to the front of the property.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeperson said: “Officers are particularly keen to speak to a man who is believed to have raised the alarm with neighbours about the fire - in which an accelerant is thought to have been used.

“The man was thought to be wearing some kind of uniform and appeared to be either on his way to, or on his way back from work.”

Anyone who believes they can assist this investigation is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13240401715.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.