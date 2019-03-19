Police officers call off search for Halifax man

Police officers in Calderdale have called off the search for a Halifax man.

Francis Briggs aged 25 and is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair was last seen in Halifax town centre at 4.30ams on Saturday March 16.

He was wearing a dark blue jacket and black tracksuit trousers with white stripes and has links to the Bradford, Batley and Halifax areas.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshie Police said it is very out of character for Francis not be in contact with his family.

However police officers have now confirmed he has been found and thanked the public for their help.

