Halifax drivers handed warning as car crashes and flips onto its roof

Motorists in Calderdale have been given advice after a car crashed and flipped onto its roof.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon on Queens Road, Halifax

The silver Vauxhall Astra crashed and flipped over on its roof as the road was closed off so emergency services could deal with the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police Road Traffic Officer said that crash happened due to the driver being blinded by low sun.

It is believed the driver suffered minor injuries.

