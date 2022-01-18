Police probe into damage caused to badger sett in Calderdale

It has been reported that a badger sett in Luddenden Foot, Calderdale has been damaged by people apparently searching for antique bottles.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife and Rural Crime unit said: "If you have any information please contact PC 3168 Hamilton at Todmorden Police Station quoting ref 13/22/0021621."

Police officers are appealing for witnesses

The policing of wildlife crime is a specialist subject. West Yorkshire Police has appointed Wildlife Crime Officers (WCOs) who, along with their normal duties, volunteer to investigate wildlife offences.

WCOs are specially trained in investigating crimes against wildlife. They will either assist other police officers or take the lead role in the investigation of the more intricate cases, and can also offer training and advice to colleagues.

Wildlife crime is committed when an offence under certain Acts of Parliament has been breached. Offences often involve cruelty and the unlawful killing of wild mammals and birds, some of which are protected species.

There are numerous Acts of Parliament that provide protection for wildlife in England and Wales