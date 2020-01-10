Road policing unit seize car in Calderdale as driver faces 'large fine'

A car was seized in Bailiff Bridge by the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit.

Officers from the specialist division stopped the VW Golf on Bradford Road in Bailiff Bridge.

The seized vehicle in Bailiff Bridge (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

Checks were made on the vehicle after the driver was stopped on January 9 at around 9.30am.

Posting on Twitter the police road unit said: "No insurance on this one, policy cancelled back in August last year. Vehicle seized and driver reported. Large fine and points await."

What is the road policing unit?

The road policing unit is responsible for the policing of the road network throughout the Force, an area of 2029 km2 with a population of approximately 2,108,000 people.

Within this area there are roads of all types including one of the busiest motorway networks in Europe.

This network includes the M62 Trans-Pennine motorway; the highest and the most congested in the country.

As well as the M62 the unit also cover the M1, M621, M606, A1 and A1(M); a total distance of over 213 carriageway miles in some of the most challenging of environments.

Safer Roads Officers are part of a larger team of officers and operate from two strategically placed bases to cover the Force area; including the motorway network and to maximize the use of the resources available at any one time.

This co-location helps to facilitate effective relationships with local NPT and Response Commanders to jointly tackle local issues.

