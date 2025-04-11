Rob Holden: New 'Peeping Tom' TV doc explores how ex-Calderdale councillor secretly filmed dozens of victims over 14 years
Rob Holden, 51 and from Sowerby Bridge, was sentenced to six years and two months at Bradford Crown Court in September last year after admitting filming 28 victims using hidden recording equipment.
Once an Independent councillor for Ryburn on Calderdale Council and also a member of Ripponden Parish Council, he was charged with 31 counts of voyeurism and seven of computer misuse.
He had previously failed to attend a magistrates’ court hearing to face the charges in April 2022 and was later found on the island of Cape Verde, where he was extradited from in September 2023 to appear in court in the UK.
Peeping Tom: The Landlord and His Secret Cameras was shown on Channel 5 last night and is available on its catch-up service.
According to the show’s makers, True North, it shares a combination of victim testimonies and dramatic reconstruction to share how Holden’s crimes came to light.
The programme includes interviews with current Calderdale councillors Peter Hunt (Conservative, Elland) and Paul Bellenger (Lib Dems, Greetland and Stainland).
As reported by the Courier, Holden’s voyeurism offending took place between 2006 and 2020, with the computer misuse offences happening from 2006 and involving an additional seven victims.
The offending was first reported to West Yorkshire Police in November 2020 after a female victim noticed a suspicious sensor unit in a bathroom at a property.
On examining the sensor, she found what she suspected to be a recording device and contacted West Yorkshire Police.