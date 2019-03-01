Stolen Leeds car worth more than £30k found in Halifax by police

A car worth in excess of £30,000 that was stolen in Leeds has been recovered by police in Calderdale.

The vehicle was stolen from the Leeds area on February 8 and was seen in Halifax as neighbourhood policing teams responded.

It was found 15 minutes after the initial report and was successfully recovered for a full forensic examination.

Halifax Neighbourhood policing teams have also been conducting speed enforcement and road safety checks in the Sowerby Bridge area.

Three drivers were reported for speeding and one driver was reported for driving whilst using a hand held mobile phone.

Another driver was also was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice for an expired MOT.

