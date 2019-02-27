Man suffers serious injury in large Halifax group disorder and criminal damage incident

A man suffered a serious injury in what police are describing as a 'disorder' and criminal damage incident in a Halifax street.

Officers were called to a report of a group causing damage to a vehicle at around 8.40pm in Queens Road yesterday evening (Tuesday).

One man was also taken to hospital with a serious leg injury following a collision involving a vehicle.

MORE CRIME: Calderdale teacher turned MMA fighter jailed for raping one woman and harassing another



Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.

Detective Sergeant Damon Walker, of Calderdale CID, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into last night’s incident and would ask for anyone with information on the disorder to contact police.

“Neighbourhood policing patrols will be increased in the area today, tonight and over the next few days.

MORE CRIME: Spate of Calderdale break-ins spark police warning



“Officers are working alongside the Community Safety Partnership to prevent and deter any crime from taking place and would ask for the communities help by reporting any incidents.

“I would remind the public information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190105400. Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Police appeal for witnesses after man seriously injured in Halifax car crash



Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.

READ MORE: Cyclist suffers serious injuries in Halifax car crash



Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.