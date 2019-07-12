Leeds Crown Court judge describes Halifax's Jamie Brown murderer as ' a very dangerous young man' as he jails him for life

A Leeds Crown Court has described the teenager who stabbed to death Halifax's Jamie Brown as 'a very dangerous young man'.

Michael Thompson, who was found guilty of murder following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years.

Sentencing, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC lifted reporting restrictions on naming Thompson, who was also convicted of wounding with intent and violent disorder, and who he described as a "very dangerous young man", who had shown no remorse.

He said he and four others had gone to the party "intent on violence."

Thompson was carrying a kitchen knife, and one of the others, 17, was carrying a hammer, and they had items to cover their faces and disguise their identities.

The Judge accepted they were subjected to racial abuse, but said it only became violent when they produced weapons and made further attempts to cover their faces.

"Absolute chaos" ensued and footage caught on a mobile showed Thompson approaching 5ft 7ins Jamie, who was "no threat" and stabbing him, causing catastrophic injuries.

A witness said Thompson "just looked evil." Thompson and one of the 17-year-olds then approached another youngster who was "alone and vulnerable."

The 17-year-old asked Thompson "to give him the chef" (referring to the knife) which was stained with Jamie's blood.

Thompson felled the youngster with the hammer who was then stabbed by the other teen. Fortunately the wounds were "less serious than intended" and he recovered.

But Judge Marson said: "You took away the life of a young man who had his whole life in front of him.

"You have devastated his family who have been profoundly affected by Jamie's death and feel they will never recover. For them it is a life sentence."

A 16-year-old, who pleaded guilty in April to wounding with intent, was sentenced to three years detention.

A 17-year-old, who pleaded guilty on the third day of the trial to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, was sentenced to a 12-month detention and training order.

A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, who were convicted of violent disorder, were both sentenced to a youth referral order with intensive supervision, a 91-day extended activity requirement and an electronic curfew.

