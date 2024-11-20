Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vandals have desecrated Halifax town centre’s Christmas tree.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main tree provided by Discover Halifax – who organise most of the town centre’s decorations – has been attacked overnight.

A large chunk of the branches have been torn out.

Discover Halifax have expressed their dismay and urged anyone who sees vandalism to act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A chunk of branches have been torn from the Christmas tree in Halifax town centre

"It’s so disappointing to share that our Christmas tree on Market Street has been vandalised,” said Discover Halifax.

"This isn’t just about a tree—it’s about the pride we all take in Halifax.

"Every effort we make to create a welcoming, vibrant town is funded by hard-working businesses who believe in making Halifax a great place to live, work, and visit.

"Seeing this damage affects us all.

"We need your help to protect our town. If you witness vandalism, please report it directly to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And if you notice damage around town, let us at Discover Halifax know so we can act quickly.

"Let’s come together to take care of our community and ensure Halifax remains a place we can all be proud of.”

Anyone with information about the damage can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Meantime, Discover Halifax is teaming up with Culturedale and Handmade Productions to present the Starlight Parade – a festive celebration for Halifax town centre on Saturday, November 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade kicks off at 4pm and will see a spectacle of light, music and colour making its way through the streets.

You can read more here: https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/christmas-things-to-do-in-halifax-date-announced-for-this-years-halifax-festive-parade-which-last-year-saw-thousands-fill-town-centres-streets-4826979