'This isn't just about a tree, it’s about the pride we all take in Halifax' say dismayed decoration organisers as Halifax town centre's Christmas tree is attacked by vandals
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The main tree provided by Discover Halifax – who organise most of the town centre’s decorations – has been attacked overnight.
A large chunk of the branches have been torn out.
Discover Halifax have expressed their dismay and urged anyone who sees vandalism to act.
"It’s so disappointing to share that our Christmas tree on Market Street has been vandalised,” said Discover Halifax.
"This isn’t just about a tree—it’s about the pride we all take in Halifax.
"Every effort we make to create a welcoming, vibrant town is funded by hard-working businesses who believe in making Halifax a great place to live, work, and visit.
"Seeing this damage affects us all.
"We need your help to protect our town. If you witness vandalism, please report it directly to the police.
"And if you notice damage around town, let us at Discover Halifax know so we can act quickly.
"Let’s come together to take care of our community and ensure Halifax remains a place we can all be proud of.”
Anyone with information about the damage can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Meantime, Discover Halifax is teaming up with Culturedale and Handmade Productions to present the Starlight Parade – a festive celebration for Halifax town centre on Saturday, November 30.
The parade kicks off at 4pm and will see a spectacle of light, music and colour making its way through the streets.