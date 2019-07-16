Wanted Halifax attacker caught by police thanks to CCTV tracking

A man wanted in connection with an assault in Halifax town centre has been arrested by police.

On July 14 a member of the Calderdale Council's Community Safety and Resilience Team managed to identify a man wanted by West Yorkshire Police on CCTY.

The officer managed to follow the suspect as police were called to his location and was arrested.

Calderdale Council's CCTV system operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

It monitors a number of public space cameras across the Borough using state of the art communications.

There are also cameras in and around Council owned buildings and it monitors some privately owned CCTV schemes.

CCTV signs are located in the areas of coverage and the system is the property of the Council.

Authorised management is by officers of the Council's Community Safety Department.

