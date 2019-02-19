Finalists have been revealed for Calderdale Battle of the Bands

The finalists have been revealed for the upcoming Battle of the Bands competition featuring students from colleges and Sixth Forms across Calderdale.

Ryburn Valley High School Sixth Form's judging panel have searched the length and breadth of Calderdale’s colleges to find the very best emerging musical talents to take part in the event.

Read: Students still have time to enter Calderdale's Battle of the Bands

The event will take place at Siddal Ex-Service Men’s Club on Thursday 28 February from 7.30pm and will see four participants battle it out in a bid to be crowned the winner.

Ten colleges from across Calderdale competed for a place at the event, with four bands and solo artists making it to the final.

Low Lanes from Ryburn Valley Sixth form is is a band made up of Alex Lehman, Harvey Newboult-Kerr, Toby Ellis and Isaac Brierley. Formed in late 2017, the band have quickly asserted themselves as ones to watch in the West Yorkshire music scene, pairing catchy choruses and driving rhythm with stellar live performances.

Evie Gallagher from Calderdale College has been singing and playing the guitar for several years and has a very distinctive voice. She has already racked up an impressive number of gigs and has an array of original songs too.

Ellie Telford from Brooksbank Sixth form has been playing guitar and writing songs for the past four years. Her talent has seen her acquire regular gigs across West Yorkshire to very appreciative audiences. Ellie will be accompanied on the night by Andrew Garbett

Read: Calling everyone with ties to The Elsie Whiteley Centre to help celebrate 10th anniversary

Calina from Rishworth Sixth Form are an alternative rock band from Halifax made up of, Oolagh Hodgson (vocals/bass), Archie Whitworth (guitar), Toby Steel (guitar) and Harry Stobart (drums) who have been playing gigs all round Yorkshire since 2016. Taking their influences from bands such as Catfish and the Bottlemen, Kasabian and Highly Suspect, their sound is gritty and diverse.

As well as the bands competing on the night there will be guest performances from deepdiver, Rhys Jenkins (Ego States) and new generations band Insomina.

Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.com