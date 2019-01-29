Halifax charity shorlisted for new National Creative Learning Awards

A Halifax charity has made the shortlist in the new National Creative Learning Awards.

Grow Big has been shortlisted for the Early Years award.

The charity aims to increase the physical, social and emotional development of children by providing young children with unique sensory play experiences.

Rachel Stewart from Grow Big said: “We feel privileged and honoured to have been chosen to become one of the shortlisted finalists for Early Years Achievement from the many entries the Creative Learning Guild received.”

Gilly Bryerley, Managing Director of The Creative Learning Guild, who are organising the awards, said: “On behalf of all here, I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to all of those shortlisted for the National Creative Learning Awards.

"There is so much talent and dedication in the world of creative learning, with practitioners taking on enormous responsibility, working long hours with almost no down time, and often for little financial reward. We want these awards to recognise these un-sung heroes and support them in their ongoing fight for creativity.

"I wish our shortlisted members the best of luck, but would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of our members for the wonderful and essential job they do every day.”

The new national Creative Learning Awards celebrate the inspirational innovators, educators and practitioners who live and breathe creative learning.

The awards range across 15 categories, including formal education, the arts and creative business, and are organised by Yorkshire-based charity The Creative Learning Guild.

Judges will use criteria that have been informed by a consultation of arts and education organisations to choose the winners from each of the categories and the winner in each category will be announced at the Creative Learning Summit on Friday, March 8.

The judging panel include an Olivier award winning theatre producer, a representative from the international Lego Foundation, leading disability arts professional; Ruth Gould and acclaimed poet Ian McMillan.

Ian McMillan said: “I’m proud to be a judge for the Creative Learning Awards because in these turbulent times we need Creative Learning more than ever, and we need criteria by which to judge the value of the Creative Learning. As a judge, I’ll be creative, and I know I’ll learn a lot!”

